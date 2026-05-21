Trump says Iran talks ‘in final stages’ as US waits for ‘right answer’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is “in the final stages” of peace talks with Iran and is willing to wait a few days for the “right answer.”

“We’re in the final stages of Iran,” Trump told reporters. “We’ll see what happens.”

“We’ll either have a deal, or we’re going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won’t happen,” he added.

The president claimed he is in “no hurry” to finalise a peace agreement with Iran, suggesting that he would not consider making a “limited deal” only focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We’re going to give this one shot,” Trump said of a potential deal, ruling out the idea of a partial compromise.

“I’m in no hurry. You never think, ‘Oh, the midterms, I’m in a hurry.’ I’m in no hurry,” Trump said.

The president added that he had a “very good” phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Wednesday. Turkey is seen as one of the key mediators during US-Iran negotiations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on Wednesday warned that if the US and Israeli aggression against the country is repeated, the war will extend beyond the West Asia region.

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned in a post on X that returning to war with Iran will have many more surprises for the United States, citing a recent report by the US Congress that acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US bases and assets in the Middle East.

A ceasefire was reached between the warring parties on April 8, followed by one round of peace talks in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

US and Israeli officials have escalated threats of repeating military attacks against Iran over the past few days. Trump on Tuesday claimed Iran’s leaders were “begging” to make a deal, warning that a new US attack could take place in the coming days if no agreement is reached.