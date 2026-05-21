US bill targets Chinese tech firms over national security concerns

Washington: Republican Senator Rick Scott has introduced legislation that would require the US government to determine whether several Chinese technology firms pose threats to national security.

The proposed “Blocking CCP Spy Tech Act of 2026” targets a group of Chinese companies known as the “Six Little Dragons”, including DeepSeek, Game Science, Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, BrainCo and Manycore Tech.

The companies are based in Hangzhou, China, and are seen as part of Beijing’s push into artificial intelligence, robotics and digital technologies.

Under the bill, US national security officials would have one year to investigate whether equipment or services from the companies threaten US national security or public safety. If deemed a risk, the firms could be added to the Federal Communications Commission’s “Covered List”, which identifies communications equipment and services considered a security threat.

The legislation comes as Washington increases scrutiny of Chinese technology companies over concerns related to surveillance, data collection and ties to the Chinese government.

Scott said the United States must prevent companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army from gaining broad access to American markets.

“Communist China is not our friend. They have chosen to be our enemies and want to destroy us,” Scott said.

“That’s why it’s imperative that we ensure that any company or entity connected with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the CCP are not given unfettered access to the US economy.”

Scott added, “By prohibiting Communist Chinese companies from accessing American markets, US manufacturing will get a fairer playing field to create family-sustaining jobs. We can’t let China steal from us without accountability, and this bill makes sure China can’t keep taking advantage of hardworking Americans.”

The Senator’s office, in a statement, cited recent reporting alleging that Unitree Robotics integrated an undocumented remote access tunnel called “CloudSail” into its robotics systems, potentially allowing connections to servers in China.

It also cited concerns about BrainCo, a neurotechnology company that reportedly collected brainwave activity data and tested headsets on students at a Boston school in 2019.

According to the release, BrainCo also worked with several Chinese universities identified by the United States as linked to China’s defence industry.

Senator Tom Cotton, who supports the bill, said Chinese technology poses risks to American privacy and security.

“Chinese technology threatens Americans’ privacy and national security,” Cotton said.

“Our bill would ban any Chinese technology that poses an unacceptable risk to security and safety from being sold in the United States.”