Trump says US was an hour away from striking Iran, action paused after allies’ appeal

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the United States was “an hour away” from launching military action against Iran before regional partners urged him to pause, as he defended his administration’s hardline stance against Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the construction site of a new White House ballroom and security complex, Trump said Gulf allies had asked for additional time for diplomacy.

“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump said. “We were all set to go. The boats, the ships are all loaded, they’re loaded to the brim, and we’re all set to start.”

Trump said he later received calls from regional leaders saying they believed Iran was “being reasonable” in negotiations.

“They called up, they had heard I made the decision, they said, sir, could you give us a couple more days because we think they’re being reasonable,” he said.

The President indicated that the diplomatic window would remain brief.

“Well, I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday something, maybe early next week. A limited period of time. Because we can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump repeatedly argued that Iran posed an existential threat to the Middle East if allowed to obtain nuclear capability.

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they would start with Israel, they would blow it up and they would blow it up fast,” he said. “They’d go after Saudi Arabia, they’d go after Kuwait, they’d go after UAE, they’d go after Qatar.”

“It would be nuclear holocaust,” Trump added. “And there’s no question in my mind that they’d use it.”

The remarks came as Trump toured the site of a massive new White House ballroom project that he described as both a ceremonial venue and a military-grade security structure. Trump said the project, funded by himself and private donors, would feature “drone proof” capabilities and extensive underground military facilities.

During the exchange with reporters, Trump also said Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded.

“Their missiles are 82 per cent gone, we estimate,” he said. “Their Navy is completely gone; their Air Force is completely gone.”

Trump added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him Beijing was not supplying weapons to Tehran.

“President Xi has promised me that he’s not sending any weapons to Iran,” Trump said. “That’s a beautiful promise. I take him at his word.”

The President said regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain were coordinating with Washington on negotiations involving Iran.

“We are negotiating together,” Trump said. “Israel has been a great partner.”

Trump also criticised Democrats opposing his Iran policy, calling them “Dumbocrats” and accusing them of undermining negotiations.

“I’m in the middle of a negotiation, I’m saying you cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “They want to stop Trump from, if he has to, giving them another slap.”

Asked whether military action would be politically risky, Trump dismissed concerns.

“Whether it’s popular or not popular I have to do it, because I’m not going to let the world be blown up on my watch,” he said.

The comments marked one of Trump’s strongest public suggestions yet that direct US military action against Iran was actively under consideration.