Trump says Xi promised no arms for Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him that Beijing was not supplying weapons to Iran, as he defended ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the White House ballroom construction site, Trump said he had received direct assurances from Xi amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

“President Xi has promised me that he’s not sending any weapons to Iran,” Trump said. “That’s a beautiful promise. I take him at his word.”

Trump said he and Xi had developed a strong personal relationship during recent engagements. “We had an amazing time in China,” he said. “President Xi and I had really an amazing time.”

The President’s remarks came as he discussed Iran’s military capabilities and broader regional security concerns involving the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf nations.

Trump argued that China also had a strong interest in preventing instability in the region because of its dependence on Middle Eastern energy supplies.

“You know, if you think about it, he gets 40 per cent of his oil,” Trump said, referring to Xi. “He wants it open. Like me, I want it open.”

Trump accused Iran of using strategic waterways as leverage for decades. “Iran has used the straits as a military weapon for 47 years,” he said. “That’s not their strait, that’s international waterways.”

The President said regional governments including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait were working with Washington in ongoing negotiations involving Iran.

“We are negotiating together,” Trump said. “Israel has been a great partner.”

Trump also claimed Iran’s military infrastructure had suffered extensive damage.

“Their missiles are 82 per cent gone, we estimate,” he said. “Their Navy is completely gone; their Air Force is completely gone.”

He said Iran still retained “a little capacity” to retaliate but argued its military rebuilding capability had been significantly weakened.

“Their capacity to build is very little right now because we hit all of their manufacturing areas,” Trump said.

Trump revealed that the United States had been close to launching additional military strikes before regional allies urged more time for diplomacy. “I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” he said.

The President maintained that Iran could not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they would start with Israel,” Trump said. “It would be nuclear holocaust.”

Trump also linked the issue to global energy markets, saying any prolonged conflict in the region could affect oil supplies and fuel prices. “One of the things that is happening is these big ships are coming up to Texas, Louisiana and Alaska and they’re loading up,” he said.

The comments reflected the Trump administration’s attempt to balance pressure on Iran while also keeping communication channels open with major powers including China.

China remains one of Iran’s most important economic partners and a major buyer of Iranian oil despite years of US sanctions. Beijing has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions and has called for diplomatic engagement over Iran’s nuclear programme.