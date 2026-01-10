Trump says US will act on Greenland if needed

Washington: US President Donald Trump said the United States would move to secure Greenland if necessary, warning that failure to act would allow China or Russia to establish a strategic foothold near American territory.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Greenland’s location made it critical to US national security and dismissed suggestions that existing military arrangements were sufficient.

“We’re going to do something on Greenland,” Trump said. “Whether they like it or not.”

The president said the United States preferred a negotiated solution but made clear that alternatives remained on the table.

“I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way,” Trump said. “But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

Trump argued that ownership, not leases or temporary arrangements, was necessary to ensure long-term security.

“Because when we own it, we defend it,” he said. “You don’t defend leases the same way. You have to own it.”

He said failure to act would invite US rivals into the region.

“If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland,” Trump said. “That’s not going to happen.”

Trump said Russian and Chinese military activity near Greenland was already visible.

“If you take a look outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers, there are Chinese destroyers,” he said. “There are Russian submarines all over the place.”

He said allowing either country to gain control would pose an unacceptable risk.

“We’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump said.

The president said Denmark’s historical claims did not outweigh current security realities.

“The fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land,” he said.

Trump said he respected Denmark and described the country as an ally, but stressed that US interests would prevail.

“I’m a fan of Denmark,” Trump said. “They’ve been very nice to me.”

He also linked the Greenland issue to NATO, saying the alliance depended heavily on US leadership.

“I saved NATO,” Trump said. “If it weren’t for me, you wouldn’t have NATO right now.”

Trump said China and Russia would be blocked from establishing any presence in Greenland, regardless of the method used.

“We’re not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland,” he said. “That’s what’s going to happen if we don’t.”

He added that the United States remained open to cooperation but not at the expense of security.

“I like China, I like Russia,” Trump said. “But I don’t want them as a neighbor in Greenland.”

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, has grown in strategic importance as Arctic shipping routes and military access have expanded due to climate change and geopolitical competition.