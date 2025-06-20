Trump to decide on Iran action in two weeks: White House

New York: US President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether he will order a strike against Iran in the next two weeks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

“Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiation that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go in the next two weeks,” Leavitt read a statement on Thursday, from Trump who responded to speculation about whether the United States would directly get involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Iran must agree to no enrichment of uranium, and Tehran must not be able to achieve a nuclear weapon as part of any diplomatic agreement, Leavitt said.

Correspondence between the United States and Iran “has continued” as the two sides engage in negotiations, Leavitt said, echoing earlier Thursday reports that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have talked by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran on Jun 13, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks included a brief discussion of a US proposal for Iran aiming to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, which Tehran has so far rejected, local media quoted three diplomats as saying on the condition of anonymity.

Araghchi told Witkoff that Tehran “could show flexibility in the nuclear issue” if the US government pressured Israel to end the war, adding Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, local media quoted a regional diplomat.

Trump approved attack plans on Iran on Tuesday night, but held off making a final decision in case Iran agrees to abandon its nuclear program, media reported.

Trump has met with his national security team in the Situation Room each day since Tuesday.