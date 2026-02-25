Trump urges Congress to pass sweeping bills

Washington: US President Donald Trump pressed Congress to pass a series of major legislations ranging from border enforcement and voter identification to healthcare reform and insider trading restrictions, using his State of the Union address to lay out an aggressive domestic agenda.

“Tonight, I am demanding the full and immediate restoration of all funding for the Border Security and Homeland Security of the United States,” Trump told lawmakers in his first State of the Union Address of his second term that lasted for a record over 1 hour and 47 minutes.

He urged Congress to “end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals,” and enact “serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens.”

The President also called for passage of the “Save America Act to stop illegal aliens and other unpermitted persons from voting in our sacred American elections.”

“It’s very simple: All voters must show voter ID. All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote. And no mail-in ballots, except for illness, disability, military, or travel,” he said.

On immigration enforcement, Trump asked Congress to pass what he described as the “Dalilah Law,” which would bar states from granting commercial driver’s licences to illegal aliens.

He also called for legislation to ensure that “violent and dangerous repeat offenders are put behind bars, and importantly, stay there.”

Turning to healthcare, Trump urged lawmakers to codify his prescription drug pricing policy. “Now, I am calling on Congress to codify my Most Favored Nation program into law,” he said, referring to his plan to lower drug prices.

He criticised what he called the “unaffordable care act,” and promoted “The Great Healthcare Plan,” saying he wanted to “stop all payments to Big Insurance Companies, and instead give that money directly to the people.”

On financial ethics, Trump pushed for tighter rules on lawmakers themselves. “Pass the stop insider trading act without delay,” he said, arguing that members of Congress should not “corruptly profit using inside information.”

He also asked Congress to make permanent his executive order to “ban large Wall Street investment firms from buying up, in the thousands, single-family homes.”

Throughout the address, Trump framed the legislative push as restoring accountability, security and affordability.

For Indian observers, immigration and visa-related legislation is closely tracked, as policy shifts in border enforcement and documentation requirements can affect Indian students, skilled workers and diaspora communities in the United States.