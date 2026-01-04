Trump warns rivals after Venezuela action

Washington: US President Donald Trump said the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro should serve as a warning to adversaries, declaring that the United States would not tolerate threats to its security or sovereignty.

“This extremely successful operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives,” Trump said.

He said the US embargo on Venezuelan oil remained in effect and that American forces were positioned to act again if necessary. “The United States retains all military options,” Trump said.

Trump accused Maduro of overseeing drug trafficking and sending violent gangs into the United States. He said the prison gang Tren de Aragua had terrorized American communities and was directed by the Venezuelan leadership.

“They were sent by Maduro to terrorize our people,” Trump said, adding that such threats would no longer be tolerated.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation showed American resolve. “Our adversaries remain on notice,” he said. “America can project our will anywhere, anytime.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Maduro had been indicted in 2020 and was not recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate president by the United States, the European Union or multiple governments worldwide.

“He is a fugitive of American justice,” Rubio said, adding that Maduro had ignored multiple opportunities to avoid confrontation.

Trump also addressed regional leaders, reiterating criticism of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. “He has cocaine mills,” Trump said, adding that drugs were being sent into the United States.

Asked about Cuba, Trump described the country as “a failing nation,” while Rubio said Cuban officials should be concerned. “If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned,” Rubio said.

Trump was also asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m not thrilled with Putin,” Trump said. “He’s killing too many people,” referring to the war in Ukraine.

He said the United States would continue supporting NATO while pushing to end the conflict. “I want to stop the lives,” Trump said, citing high monthly casualty figures.

Trump said the message of the Venezuela operation was clear. “Don’t play games,” Rubio said earlier, a point Trump echoed by saying those who threaten the United States would face consequences.

The operation comes amid heightened US focus on the Western Hemisphere, where Washington has increasingly framed security, energy and migration as interconnected strategic priorities.