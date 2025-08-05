Tulu Sangha, Borivili Celebrates “Aatid Onji Koota” with Zeal

Mumbai: The Tulu Sangha, Borivili, recently organized the “Aatid Onji Koota” program, a vibrant celebration of Tulu culture and traditions. The event, held on August 3rd at Adinath Digambar Jain Temple Trust, Dharma Nagar, Borivili West, Mumbai, was graced by Dr. Bharat Kumar Polipu, a renowned theatre director and President of Karnataka Sangha Mumbai, as the chief guest.

Dr. Polipu emphasized the importance of preserving Tulu culture and traditions while embracing modernization. He highlighted that joint family systems and cultural events like Aatid Koota play a significant role in instilling values of respect towards elders in future generations. He also appreciated Tulu Sangha for promoting positivity and cultural awareness.

The event featured a culinary competition where women members prepared traditional Aati dishes. The winners were:

– 1st Prize: Sumathi Salian

– 2nd Prize: Malavika Moily

– 3rd Prize: Amita Rai

The program also included cultural performances by talented artists, a Tulu skit, and an Aati Kalanja performance.

Harish Maindan, President of Tulu Sangha Borivili, welcomed everyone and spoke about the organization’s commitment to community-centered programs. He encouraged more youth to get involved in the organization’s activities.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by General Secretary Krishnaraj Suvarna. Overall, the “Aatid Onji Koota” celebration was a resounding success, showcasing the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the Tulu community.