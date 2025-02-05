Turkish, Syrian presidents discuss security, economic cooperation

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa reaffirmed their commitment to fully restoring relations and enhancing cooperation between their two countries.

“Turkiye is ready to support the rebuilding of devastated Syrian cities,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference on Tuesday after his talks with visiting al-Sharaa in Ankara, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan emphasised Turkiye’s commitment to strengthening security in Syria, particularly by cracking down on terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which Türkiye views as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

“By acting in solidarity with Syria, I believe we will fully establish a climate of peace and security in our shared region, free from terrorism,” the Turkish president said.

Beyond security collaboration, both leaders expressed their determination to enhance economic ties between Turkiye and Syria. Erdogan highlighted the multidimensional nature of bilateral relations, noting advancements in various fields, including trade, civil aviation, energy, health, and education.

Al-Sharaa, for his part, expressed hope for deeper strategic cooperation with Turkiye, which he said would benefit both countries.

The Syrian interim president also stressed the importance of restoring commercial ties between the two nations.

“We will revive our commercial relations with Turkiye,” he said, adding, “Hopefully, rehabilitating economic relations between Syria and Türkiye will help revive the Syrian economy.”

During the press conference, al-Sharaa also extended an invitation to Erdogan for a visit to Damascus soon.

Turkey, which severed diplomatic relations with Damascus in 2011, has voiced support for a peaceful transition in Syria. Erdogan has pledged to back the new Syrian administration in establishing state structures and drafting a new constitution.

On Sunday, al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign visit. During his visit, al-Sharaa held talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on topics related to Syria and regional affairs, according to the Saudi Press Agency.