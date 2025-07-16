TVK to hold 2nd state conference in Madurai on August 25

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, will hold its second state conference in Madurai on August 25.

The event is set to take place on a sprawling 300-acre venue and is expected to draw lakhs of party workers and supporters from across Tamil Nadu.

TVK general secretary Bussy Anand took part in a ceremonial ritual at the venue, marking the formal launch of preparations for the upcoming conference.

The event is expected to play a crucial role in galvanising party cadres ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK was officially launched on February 2, 2024, with the aim of bringing about a change in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape through a clean, transparent, and people-centric approach.

The party’s formation marked the formal political entry of Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most influential and socially active figures.

The launch came after years of speculation and mounting public demand for his entry into active politics.

TVK’s first state conference was held in April 2024 in Chennai, where Vijay laid out the party’s core principles and vision, with a strong emphasis on eradicating corruption, ensuring quality education, and promoting social justice.

The event witnessed massive public participation and signalled the seriousness of the actor’s political ambitions. Since its formation, TVK has maintained a distinct identity, positioning itself as an alternative to both the Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK.

TVK has so far stayed away from forming any alliances and has not yet declared its stance on joining the INDIA bloc or aligning with the BJP-led NDA.

Party insiders suggest that TVK aims to contest the 2026 assembly polls independently, banking on Vijay’s clean image, youth appeal, and focus on governance reforms.

With just ten months to go for the next Assembly elections, the second state conference in Madurai is expected to serve as a platform to announce key organisational strategies and possibly unveil the party’s electoral roadmap.

Vijay is likely to address the gathering and send a strong message to both his supporters and political rivals about TVK’s readiness to face the electoral battle ahead.