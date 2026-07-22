Gujarat approves Rs 14.90 crore to set up de-addiction centres in all district hospitals

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved Rs 14.90 crore to establish 15-bed de-addiction centres in all 34 district hospitals, expanding access to addiction treatment and rehabilitation services across the state as part of its ‘Drug-Free Gujarat’ initiative.

The administrative approval for the expenditure has been granted for the 2026-27 financial year under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, according to an official statement issued by the state government.

The move is intended to bring specialised treatment closer to patients by ensuring that people affected by substance addiction can access care within their own districts instead of travelling to larger cities for treatment.

Each district hospital will house a 15-bed de-addiction centre offering a range of services, including scientific detoxification treatment, de-addiction therapy, counselling, mental healthcare, family counselling and rehabilitation.

The centres will provide both inpatient (IPD) and outpatient (OPD) services. According to the government, multidisciplinary teams comprising doctors, nurses, counsellors, psychologists and other trained professionals will provide integrated care at the facilities.

The government said the centres are aimed at supporting people recovering from substance addiction through medical treatment, counselling and rehabilitation while also helping reduce the financial and emotional burden on their families.

To ensure transparency in implementation, all required equipment for the centres will be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The project will also be subject to regular monitoring, social audits and third-party verification, the statement said.

“The government has focussed in recent years not only on taking action against the illegal drug trade but also on strengthening rehabilitation measures for people affected by substance addiction,” officials said.

They further said the establishment of de-addiction centres in every district hospital is intended to reinforce that approach by making treatment and support services more widely available across Gujarat.

“Timely treatment, counselling and rehabilitation would provide people struggling with addiction with an opportunity to recover while contributing to the state’s broader objective of creating a drug-free society,” officials noted.