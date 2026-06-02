Twisha death case: Giribala Singh, son Samarth sent to judicial remand till June 16

Bhopal: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Bhopal on Tuesday sent retired district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial remand till June 16 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chose not to seek any further remand in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma.

The court directed that both accused be kept separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail and issued jail warrants following the hearing, advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha’s family in the court, told IANS.

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh were produced before the district court after completion of their five-day CBI custody on Tuesday. The court sent them to judicial remand as the agency (CBI) informed the court that it did not require their further custodial interrogation, following which the court remanded them to judicial custody.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh made serious allegations before the court, claiming that an advocate representing Twisha Sharma’s family assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, inside the court premises in Jabalpur.

She alleged that Samarth Singh was facing a threat to his life and sought protection from the court. Giribala Singh also objected to what she termed a “media trial” in the case and urged that media coverage influencing public perception should be stopped.

Responding to the claim, counsel for Twisha Sharma, Anurag Srivastava, urged the court to verify the allegation through CCTV footage within the court premises. “If such an incident occurred, the footage should be examined,” he said.

The court proceedings came a day after the CBI recreated the crime scene at the family’s Bagmugalia residence in Bhopal, where Twisha Sharma was found hanging on May 12.

As part of the reconstruction exercise, investigators used an 80-kg dummy, nearly matching Twisha’s reported body weight, to recreate the sequence of events and verify statements given by the accused and witnesses.

Twisha Sharma (33), a former model and actor from Noida, was found dead at her marital home less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh.

While the death was initially reported as a suicide, Twisha’s family alleged that she was subjected to dowry harassment and murdered.

The case drew widespread attention after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, citing material placed before it during the investigation.