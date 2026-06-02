Fake bikini photos: K’taka cops book 29 social media accounts for circulating actress Rukmini Vasanth’s images

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 29 social media accounts in connection with the circulation of fake bikini videos and photographs of actress Rukmini Vasanth, who had gained national attention for her role in the film ‘Kantara Chapter-2’.

The police have initiated stringent action against a total of 29 social media accounts. These include 9 Instagram accounts, 14 ‘X’ accounts, and 6 Facebook pages.

Cybercrime police have registered a case and launched an investigation under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, as well as Sections 75(3), 79, 336, 356, 351, 352, and 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An FIR has been registered by the actress recently against the accounts involved at the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police Station. The actress had filed a complaint alleging that fake visuals were created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology by superimposing her face onto another person’s body.

In her complaint, she stated that the act had caused her severe embarrassment and was a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and character.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act against miscreants who allegedly created and disseminated the fabricated visuals using AI and deepfake technology, and an investigation has been initiated.

Earlier, Rukmini Vasanth reacting after AI-generated bikini photos and videos falsely claiming to feature her went viral on the social media.

The actress clarified that the content is fake and urged people not to misuse AI for harmful activities.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rukmini Vasanth said that she and her team had come across manipulated images circulating online in her name.

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy,” she added.

The actress also said that legal and cybercrime action was being initiated against those responsible for creating and spreading the fake content.

“We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content,” she added.

Speaking to the media during a private event in Bengaluru, Rukmini Vasanth revealed that she had already filed a complaint with the cyber police and expressed confidence that authorities would take strict action.

“AI should be used for good purposes and not for harmful activities. Not just actresses, but many other women are also facing problems because of this. I believe the police will take action in this matter,” she said.

The actress reiterated that the viral video was not her and warned of legal action against those involved in circulating the fake videos.

She also appealed to the public not to share such fabricated content on social media.

Rukmini Vasanth is the daughter of the late Indian Army officer Colonel Vasanth Venugopal and acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer Subhashini Vasanth.

Colonel Vasanth was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra—India’s highest peacetime military decoration—for his supreme bravery and sacrifice while fighting heavily armed militants in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 2007.



