Twisha death: Row deepens as mother-in-law rejects allegations; seeks probe into chats, call records

Bhopal: Retired judge Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma, has strongly refuted allegations levelled against her family in connection with the high-profile death case, claiming that facts were being “misconstrued” and demanding a thorough probe into several aspects, including chats, financial transactions and a mysterious car key recovered from Twisha’s belongings.

Speaking to IANS, Giribala Singh said the family had made every effort to save Twisha and maintain cordial relations with her.

“The daughter who was in our house, our daughter-in-law, whom we treated with great respect. We tried till the very last moment to save her life and keep her with us. But the way things are being misconstrued is completely wrong,” she said.

She added that CCTV footage from the house could help establish the sequence of events.

“It is a good thing that there are CCTV cameras in the house. Until we saw it ourselves, we had no access to that area because it was on the terrace,” she said.

Responding to allegations surrounding Twisha’s pregnancy and claims made in chats allegedly recovered during the investigation, Singh questioned the authenticity and interpretation of the messages.

“After marriage, a baby is the result of a relationship between a husband and wife, isn’t it? So how can it be otherwise? If something like this is being written in chat, then if someone wants to terminate a pregnancy, both sides should be consulted,” she said.

“She said in the hospital in front of me that she had consumed a lot of marijuana, and that is why she did not want to keep the child. Here, she is telling her parents something different in chat. If allegations are being made against Samarth, then how can her statements be considered true?” Singh asked.

The retired judge also made controversial remarks about Twisha’s lifestyle and behaviour after marriage.

“She didn’t say it exactly like that, but what she said was, ‘I am not the person you think I am’. We thought that if a traditional, well-mannered girl comes, it would be good for the house, the puja and rituals would be properly observed. But she would eat anytime and wouldn’t even bother to pick up her plate after eating,” Singh alleged.

“She would wear whatever she wanted, and no one was allowed to stop her. At first, she appeared very proper and cultured, but later her true nature came out,” she added.

Raising questions over a car key recovered during the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, Singh said a Volkswagen car key found in Twisha’s backpack had deepened the family’s suspicions.

“When the SIT team came in front of me and was checking her backpack, there was a key inside it which has not been seized by us. We want it to be investigated. There is no Volkswagen car at our place, and our daughter-in-law also didn’t know how to drive a car. Even at her parental home, there is no Volkswagen car,” she said.

She also claimed that there had been no interaction between the family and Twisha during a crucial period before the incident.

“From 9:40 onwards, till when we saw her, during that entire period we had no contact with her, neither physical nor verbal. If there was no contact with us, and her mother knew that she was crying, then the mother should explain what exactly happened, right?” Singh said.

She further demanded scrutiny of Twisha’s call records and financial transactions.

“That is why we want her call details and we also want to know where the money that was transferred to her was spent. Now, everything has come under suspicion,” she said.

The Twisha Sharma death case has triggered widespread public attention, with the SIT continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police have registered an FIR against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired Bhopal district court judge who currently serves as head of the Bhopal Consumer Court.

A Bhopal district court has granted interim bail to Giribala Singh (co-accused) on Saturday, while Samarth’s interim bail application was rejected by Justice Pallavi Dwivedi on Monday.

Samarth Singh, who is an advocate at Bhopal district court, has been absconding since the death of Twisha on May 12.

Bhopal police have set up a SIT for detail investigation into the mysterious death or alleged suicide of Twisha, who had got married to Samarth in December 2025.

Twisha’s parents and other family members have been demanding a second post-mortem of her body at AIIMS, New Delhi and for this purpose, they have been knocking at every possible door here in Madhya Pradesh since May 13.

Navnidhi Sharma has also approached the Governor of Madhya Pradesh seeking intervention. He urged authorities to remove or suspend his daughter’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh from her quasi-judicial responsibilities pending the investigation.