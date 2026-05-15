Two Arrested, Calf and Car Seized in Illegal Cattle Transportation Bust in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Law enforcement officials from the Moodbidri Police Station apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of cattle. The operation, conducted on May 14, 2026, resulted in the seizure of a male calf and a Maruti Brezza vehicle.

According to official reports, Police Sub-Inspector Krishnappa and his team were conducting routine patrols at approximately 7:00 AM when they received actionable intelligence indicating that cattle were being transported unlawfully in a Maruti Brezza car from Beluvai toward Marnadu Aliyooru.

Responding swiftly to the information, authorities established a vehicle checkpoint near Gundukallu Cross in Padumarnadu village. A grey Maruti Brezza, bearing the registration number KA-19-MK-4265, approached the checkpoint. Officers signaled the driver to halt, but the driver reportedly accelerated, attempting to evade the police.

A pursuit ensued, with police following the vehicle onto Gundukallu 5 Cents Road. The suspects reportedly stopped the car within the compound of a residence belonging to Sahul Hameed and then attempted to escape on foot. Police successfully apprehended two individuals: Mohammad Arif, a resident of Handeel and a known repeat offender (MOB) with an existing record at the Moodbidri Police Station, and Imran alias Ibrahim from Gantalakatte.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, authorities discovered that the rear seats had been removed and the interior lined with blue plastic sheets. A male calf was found inside, allegedly being transported inhumanely with its limbs and head bound by ropes.

Initial investigations suggest the accused had been stealing cattle from various locations over the preceding week. The animals were purportedly being held near Sahul Hameed’s residence in Gundukallu, Padumarnadu village, with the intention of selling them for meat or other purposes.

The police seized the calf and the Maruti Brezza vehicle, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.

Authorities further disclosed that both Mohammad Arif and Imran alias Ibrahim have extensive criminal records, including prior charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Karnataka Police (KP) Act. The investigation remains ongoing.