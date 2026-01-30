Two Arrested in Brahmavar for Disseminating Hate Speech on Social Media

Brahmavar: Law enforcement officials in Brahmavar have apprehended two individuals accused of propagating hate speech through various social media platforms. The arrests, executed by the Brahmavar police, pertain to a case registered on January 29th concerning the dissemination of content intended to incite animosity between distinct religious communities.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar Shetty, 56, residing on Moodu Garadi Road in Waramballi village, Brahmavar, and K. Nagaraj, 62, a resident of Haladi Road in Koteshwar village. Authorities allege that the two individuals were responsible for uploading videos to social media channels with the express purpose of fostering hatred and discord among different religious groups.

The case was formally registered at the Brahmavar Police Station following a thorough investigation into the nature and impact of the circulated content. Law enforcement officials deemed the material to be in direct violation of regulations prohibiting the incitement of communal disharmony and the promotion of religious hatred.

The arrests were conducted by a dedicated team comprised of Brahmavar Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Malabagi and Sudharshan Dodamani, along with supporting station staff. The operation was carried out under the supervision and guidance of Udupi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Prabhu D.T. and Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

Both Shetty and Nagaraj are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of their involvement and the potential ramifications of their actions. Law enforcement officials have stated their commitment to vigorously pursuing all avenues of inquiry to ensure that those responsible for propagating hate speech are held accountable for their actions.