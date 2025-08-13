Two Arrested in Connection with Udupi Government Hospital Copper Pipe Theft

Udupi: Udupi Town Police have successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in the theft of copper pipes, fittings, and discarded copper strips from the construction site of the new government hospital building in Ajjarkad, Moodanidambur village. The stolen materials were intended for use in the hospital’s oxygen pipeline installation. Authorities have recovered a significant portion of the stolen property, valued at Rs 6.31 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Javeed, 29, a resident of Dr. Shivarama Karanth Nagar, Bengaluru, and Sayyed Dada Peer, also known as Liaqat, 28, hailing from Sira taluk, Tumakuru district.

The Udupi Town Police, under the direction of Police Inspector Manjunath V. Badiger, formed a dedicated team to investigate the disappearance of the copper materials. Their efforts culminated in the apprehension of the accused in Shivamogga city on August 12th. During the arrest, authorities recovered copper pipe segments with an estimated value of Rs 2,81,000. Additionally, the Maruti Swift Dzire car and Excel moped, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, were also seized. The total value of the recovered property amounts to Rs 6,31,500.

The investigation was initiated following the discovery of the missing copper pipes from the hospital construction site. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the premises, law enforcement officials observed Liaqat and an accomplice loading copper pipes, fittings, and old copper strips into a vehicle on July 20th. The stolen materials were estimated to be worth approximately Rs 8 lakh. Subsequently, a formal complaint was filed, and a case was registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, leading to the swift and effective response by the police team.