Two Arrested in Kota for Cricket Betting via Mobile App

Kundapur: Kota police apprehended two individuals on Tuesday night for their alleged involvement in conducting cricket betting through a mobile application. The arrested have been identified as Shivraj, 32, a resident of Hardalli Mandalli in Kundapur taluk, and Pradeep, 37, a resident of Shiriyar.

The arrests occurred on June 3 at approximately 10:00 PM near the Sai Br Katte rickshaw stand in Shiriyar village, Brahmavar taluk. Authorities allege that the two men were using mobile phones to place bets on a cricket betting website, specifically referencing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) teams. Law enforcement officials suspect the accused were working in conjunction with Mukantar Chandra Jannadi to facilitate illegal online cricket betting via a mobile application. Three mobile phones were confiscated during the arrest.

The accused have been presented before the court. A case has been registered at the Kota police station under Crime No. 110/2025, sections 112 BNS and 78 (i)(iii) of the KP Act.



