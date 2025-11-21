Two Arrested in Malpe for Leaking Classified Naval Information

Udupi: Malpe police arrested two individuals for allegedly leaking information about an Indian Navy vessel from the Udupi Cochin Shipyard. The arrests are linked to breaches of national security and the Official Secrets Act.

The Udupi Cochin Shipyard, managed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, reported the security breach. The shipyard hired M/s Shushma Marine Private Limited. Rohit, 29, from Uttar Pradesh, worked there as an insulator.

According to police reports, Rohit previously held a position at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala, where naval ships were under construction. During his time in Kochi, he is alleged to have disseminated confidential ship identification numbers and other classified data via WhatsApp, reportedly receiving illicit compensation for these actions.

Authorities believe that even after relocating to Malpe, Rohit continued to receive sensitive information from an associate in Kochi. He is accused of subsequently sharing this information with unauthorised individuals, thereby posing a significant threat to the nation’s sovereignty, unity, and internal security.

The investigation was initiated following a formal complaint filed by the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe. A case was registered at Malpe Police Station (Crime No. 128/2025) under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

A special police team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police for Karkala Subdivision, Harsha Priyamvada, IPS, and including PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav, executed the arrests. The apprehended individuals are identified as:

Rohit (29), son of Lalle, resident of Anantaram Bhatpur, Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Santri (37), son of Barsati, resident of Hanjabad Maindan, Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Both accused were presented before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody until December 3, 2025, pending further investigation. The authorities are continuing to investigate the full extent of the information compromised and the potential ramifications for national security.