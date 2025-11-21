Leadership crisis: K’taka Cong MLA urges high command to intervene, convene CLP meet

Bengaluru: Amid the deepening crisis in Karnataka Congress, senior MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a staunch supporter of Deputy Chief Minister and the party’s state president, D.K. Shivakumar, has appealed to the high command to intervene immediately and provide clarity to legislators over the turn of events.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday, Balakrishna said, “I appeal to the Congress high command to intervene. They should convene a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and communicate clearly with the legislators. They should at least tell the MLAs to remain calm and assure them that decisions will be taken. The high command must end the confusion by giving clarity. Otherwise, it will create daily confusion in the administration.”

He said Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar trusts the MLAs, but more importantly, he trusts the high command to take an appropriate decision. “Other discussions should not take place and damage the party. The high command should give clarity. Shivakumar is not in a position where he will make demands through MLAs. He shares a good relationship with the high command,” Balakrishna added.

“He (Shivakumar) has full faith that a decision will be taken in this regard, and everyone else also has confidence,” he underlined.

“Legislators and ministers often visit Delhi and discuss various matters. It need not be against anyone. They might have gone to ask whether Dy CM Shivakumar will get an opportunity. Shivakumar has not asked anyone to visit Delhi or make demands on his behalf,” he clarified.

Speaking about the alleged power-sharing agreement, he said, “I don’t know what transpired behind closed doors. The high command should intervene and issue clarity. Let them call a meeting and put an end to the confusion.”

“Shivakumar has instructed all his supporters not to issue statements in his favour. He has said the high command will make the decision. That is why no one is speaking out. There has been no news on this matter recently. MLAs are not speaking to the media. As State President, Shivakumar has ensured this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, speaking to the media from Delhi, said he had travelled to Delhi on his own to demand a cabinet berth for a leader from his native Chikkamagaluru district. “We have won five seats in the district, and I have won from a BJP stronghold. I do not know about other matters. I had gone to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, but I was informed that he had gone to meet Sonia Gandhi.”

“The office gave me another appointment. When I went there, several MLAs and ministers were already at Kharge’s residence. I have conveyed my demands to the leadership,” he said.

However, according to information, more MLAs and ministers are headed to Delhi on Friday to join the group of legislators already stationed there, pressing for the Chief Minister’s post for Deputy CM and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.



