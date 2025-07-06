Two Arrested in Puttur Following Allegations of Harassment and Moral Policing

Puttur: Two individuals have been arrested in Puttur following an incident of alleged moral policing and harassment of a minor boy and girl. The arrests come after a complaint was filed with the Puttur City Police on Sunday by the boy’s father.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Biramale Gudda, a popular nature viewing spot on the outskirts of Puttur. According to the complaint, a group of individuals confronted the boy and girl, who had arrived at the location on a two-wheeler. The group allegedly stopped them, confiscated their helmets, and attempted to physically assault them.

A video of the encounter subsequently went viral on social media, depicting the group questioning the boy about his religious affiliation, specifically asking if he was a “Beary” (a term used to refer to Muslims in the region). The video also showed the group threatening the boy and the girl. Frightened by the situation, the pair managed to escape on their motorcycle.

The boy’s father stated in his complaint that his minor son and a female acquaintance were accosted by unknown individuals while sitting at Biramale Betta in Puttur Kasba village. He alleged that the individuals used abusive language, threatened to record and disseminate a video of them on social media, and further insulted his son by claiming he belonged to a different religion. The complaint also states that the individuals summoned other members of the public to the scene and humiliated the pair by filming them. The video was later circulated on platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram, identifying the boy as belonging to a particular religious community.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Purushothama, 43, a resident of Kudmaru village in Kadaba taluk, and Ramachandra, 38, a resident of Aryapu village in Puttur taluk.

The Puttur City Police have registered a case under Cr. No: 54/2025, Sections: 126(2), 352, 354(2), 504, 506(1)(a), 507, 149(1)(c) along with 3(5) BNS 2023. The charges include inciting communal disharmony and provoking animosity between religions. The investigation is ongoing.