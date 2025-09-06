Two Arrested in Udupi for Attempted Murder of Police During Illegal Cattle Transport

Udupi: Law enforcement officials have apprehended two individuals accused of attempting to murder police personnel while engaged in the illegal transportation of cattle. The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammad Azim, a resident of Kapu, and Mohammad Raziq, hailing from Bajpe.

The incident unfolded on August 5th at the Hejamady toll gate, where police officers, acting on intelligence, intercepted a Fortuner vehicle during a routine inspection. Upon inspection, the vehicle was discovered to be carrying five to six heads of cattle, restrained in a manner deemed cruel.

According to police reports, when questioned about the transportation of the animals, the accused allegedly responded with hostility, questioning the police presence in their activities. Subsequently, the suspects allegedly drove the vehicle directly towards the officers, in what authorities have described as an attempt to inflict fatal injuries.

While one suspect, identified as Sharoj of Suratkal, was apprehended at the scene, the remaining individuals managed to escape after reportedly injuring officers by ramming the car into them. The incident occurred as Gangolli police, acting on confirmed information regarding a cattle theft case, attempted to halt the vehicle’s progress.

Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged by the Gangolli Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), leading to the registration of a case at the Padubidri Police Station. A manhunt was subsequently launched to apprehend the absconding suspects: Safghan of Kapu, Azim of Kapu, and Raziq of Bajpe. On Thursday, authorities successfully apprehended Azim and Raziq. The pair were subsequently presented before a court of law and remanded to judicial custody.

Subsequent investigations have revealed that Mohammad Raziq of Bajpe is already facing trial in connection with a separate cattle smuggling case at the Bajpe Police Station. Mohammad Azim of Kapu is reportedly wanted in connection with multiple cattle theft cases registered within the jurisdictions of Bajpe, Chittakula, and Ankola police stations in the Uttara Kannada district.

The arrests were executed under the direction of Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, with guidance provided by Additional SP Sudhakar Naik and Karkala ASP Dr. Harsha Priyavdha. The operation was spearheaded by Kapu Circle Inspector Jayashree Mane, Padubidri PSI Sakthivelu (Crime & Security), and Anil Kumar (Investigation), with crucial assistance from ASI Rajesh P, Head Constable Nagaraj, Constable Krishnaraj Hegde, Constable Sandesh, and Woman Constable Rukmini.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.