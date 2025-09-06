CESU Honors Educators at Grand Teachers’ Day Felicitation

Udupi: The Catholic Educational Society of the Udupi Diocese (CESU) hosted a grand Teachers’ Day celebration and felicitation ceremony on Saturday at the Amulya Auditorium, Kakkunje Anugraha Pastoral Centre. The event recognized the invaluable contributions of teachers, staff, and students within the diocese’s educational institutions.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, presided over the function and delivered a compelling address, emphasizing the profound role of teachers in shaping students into well-rounded individuals. “Teachers are not just instructors of textbooks; they are the ones who shape students into true human beings,” Bishop Lobo stated. “With deep commitment, dedication, and integrity, teachers stand as role models. Their noble duty is to nurture future leaders of the nation and create wise scientists.”

Bishop Lobo further underscored the importance of Catholic educational institutions in imparting not only intellectual skills but also moral values and faith. He acknowledged the challenges faced by educators in the modern era, including media influence, artificial intelligence, social pressures, and declining values. He urged teachers to persevere with courage, ensuring that educational institutions remain beacons of knowledge, faith, love, and compassion, shaping individuals who excel not only academically but also as ethical and compassionate members of society.

Lokesh C, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Udupi, attended as the chief guest and lauded the significant role of Christian educational institutions in maintaining high educational standards within the district. He acknowledged the commitment and hard work of teachers in producing excellent results and emphasized the responsibility of these institutions to continue this legacy.

Dr. Dayananda Naik, retired professor of political science from Mangalore University, delivered the keynote address, providing further insight and perspective on the importance of education and the role of teachers in society.

The ceremony included the felicitation of several individuals and institutions for their outstanding achievements. Retired teaching and non-teaching staff were honored for their years of service and dedication. Students who achieved top scores in the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and PUC (Pre-University Course) examinations were recognized for their academic excellence. Institutions that achieved 100% results were also commended for their commitment to student success. Furthermore, students with special achievements in various fields and Shreyans Gomes, a native of Udupi who achieved remarkable success in the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examinations, were also felicitated.

Dr. Vincent Alva, Dr. Herald Monis, Rev. Vijay Joyson D’Souza, Sr. Pramila Shanti D’Souza, and Eliza Vaz introduced the honorees to the audience, highlighting their accomplishments and contributions. Rev. Mothesh Mathias read out the details of the achievers, providing a comprehensive overview of their successes.

Rev. Vincent Crasta, Secretary of the Catholic Educational Society, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting the tone for the celebratory occasion. Vijay Joakim D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. Sr. Anita D’Souza and Savita Kumari Shetty served as the comperes for the program, ensuring a smooth and engaging flow throughout the ceremony.