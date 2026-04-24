Two Arrested in Umamaheshwara Temple Donation Box Theft Case

Udupi: Shankaranarayana police successfully apprehended two individuals in connection with the theft of a donation box from the Umamaheshwara Temple in Ajri village, Kundapur taluk. The incident, which occurred on April 20, 2026, prompted a swift investigation leading to the arrest of the suspects in Ilkal, Bagalkot district.

According to official reports, a man wearing a helmet was observed on the outer premises of the Umamaheshwara Temple at approximately 7:56 am. The individual stole the donation box before fleeing the scene. Following a formal complaint, a case was registered at the Shankaranarayana Police Station, initiating a thorough investigation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Kundapur Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni and Circle Inspector Santosh A. Kaikini. A dedicated police team, led by PSI (Law and Order) I.R. Gaddekar and PSI (Investigation) Akshaya Kumari S.N., along with staff members Sachin Shetty, Jayaram Nayak, Chetan Kumar, and Naveen Nayak, collaborated with Kundapur Rural Police staff Mounesh Nayak and District Technical Cell officer Dinesh to apprehend the accused.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sandeep Achari, 28, and Muttappa Sharanappa Valikar, 40, both taken into custody in Ilkal.

Authorities successfully recovered key evidence, including the motorcycle used in the crime, three mobile phones, and the stolen donation box from the Umamaheshwara Temple. The total estimated value of the seized property is approximately Rs 1.50 lakh.

Following their arrest, Achari and Valikar were presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings. The Shankaranarayana police expressed their commitment to ensuring justice is served in this case and maintaining the safety and security of religious institutions within their jurisdiction.