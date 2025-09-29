Two Bangladeshis residing illegally in Delhi detained; deportation process initiated

New Delhi: The Operations Cell of South West District Police has detained two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, officials said on Monday.

Fresh deportation proceedings have been initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi, after completing all necessary codal formalities.

The detained individuals have been identified as a 46-year-old Md. Abdulaziz Mian, a resident of Sakhipur, Koroti Para, District Tangail, Bangladesh, and 29-year-old Md. Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Kaliganj, District Gazipur, Bangladesh, the authorities said.

According to officials, to tackle the issue of overstaying and illegal foreign migrants, multiple teams of the Operations Cell, South West District, were assigned to gather intelligence and take decisive action.

Acting on a tip-off regarding an illegal Bangladeshi migrant seeking accommodation in the Mahipalpur area, a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Vikram, ASI Manoj Kumar, Head Constable Satpal Samota and Ct Nirmala, led by Inspector Vijay Baliyan, in-charge of Special Staff/SWD, and working under the close supervision of ACP (Operations) Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, reached the location.

According to the officials, with the help of the informer, the team identified two suspects and carried out a detailed enquiry. When asked to produce valid visas or travel documents, both individuals failed to do so and confessed that they had entered India around two years ago but overstayed after the expiry of their visas.

Their identities were later verified and confirmed, the police said.

Following the due verification process, the police completed all required formalities and initiated deportation proceedings through FRRO, New Delhi.

“This successful operation once again highlights the South West District Police’s zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration and their commitment to enforcing the rule of law,” the police said in a statement.