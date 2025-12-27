Two Booked for Alleged Moral Policing in Bajpe; Police Investigate Illegal Beef Transportation

Mangaluru: Bajpe police have arrested two individuals for allegedly engaging in moral policing after an incident on December 27th involving a man and his young daughter transporting beef near Mullarpatna. The arrested, identified as Sumit Bhandary, 21, and Rajat Naik, 30, both residents of Yedapadav, are accused of attacking Abdul Sattar and his 11-year-old daughter.

According to police reports, Abdul Sattar was riding a two-wheeler with his daughter along the Malali–Narlapadavi Road, carrying approximately 19 kg of beef without the necessary legal documentation. Authorities allege that Bhandary and Naik followed Sattar in a Tata Sumo, intercepted his vehicle, and caused it to overturn. The daughter reportedly sustained injuries to her leg after contact with the motorcycle’s silencer during the incident. Sattar allegedly fled the scene following the altercation. Local residents transported the injured girl to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Bajpe police brought Bhandary and Naik in for questioning. Rajat Naik initially claimed he was delivering medicine to a clinic as part of his job as a medical representative. However, police verification with the clinic contradicted this statement. The accused also claimed they were looking for a temple, but were unable to provide specific details when questioned separately.

The minor girl’s statement, recorded at the hospital, alleges that the accused blocked their vehicle and assaulted her father.

In addition to the moral policing allegations, police have registered a suo motu case against Abdul Sattar for transporting beef without valid permits.

The investigation revealed that Sattar had allegedly been regularly delivering beef in the area. The seized 19 kg of beef was divided into 35 packets.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the area, confirming that only one vehicle was involved in following the two-wheeler, and that only two individuals were involved in the incident. Authorities have noted that some individuals are attempting to spread misinformation, claiming the involvement of multiple vehicles and five persons, and circulating names and photographs of individuals not connected to the case.

Police have warned that spreading false information is a violation of Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and that appropriate legal action will be taken against those found to be disseminating such rumors.

While the accused initially claimed they had simply asked for directions, CCTV footage indicates that they followed the two-wheeler for approximately five kilometers before stopping it.

Bajpe police have stated that the matter remains under investigation, and that any attempts to distort the facts by either party will be dealt with according to the law.