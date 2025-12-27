Like farm laws, VB- G RAM G Act too will be withdrawn: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Just as farm laws were repealed, the VB- G RAM G Bill, passed in the Parliament, aimed to weaken the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), too, will be withdrawn, stated the Karnataka government.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Priyank Kharge made the statement in this regard.

Criticising the Centre, he said, “Just as the farm laws were repealed, this too will be withdrawn. There is resentment among people from villages to Delhi. People will take to the streets. Our government condemns these anti-people policies,” he said.

The Narendra Modi government has passed the VB- G RAM G Bill in Parliament without any discussion. While it claims to have reformed the MGNREGA Act, there has been neither reform nor empowerment. In effect, the MGNREGA Act itself has been removed, he said.

The VB- G RAM G scheme will lead to unemployment in rural areas. Suppression of minimum wages and exploitation will begin. The existing 58 per cent participation of women in the workforce will gradually decline, he warned.

If the Union government’s financial position is so strong, why is it increasing the funding burden on state governments under central schemes? he questioned.

“We are not opposing this only because the Centre has removed Mahatma Gandhi’s name. We know the hatred it has towards Gandhi. Why is that hatred being directed at the youth and rural people of this country?” Priyank slammed.

“If Nathuram Godse is preferred, name the scheme after him. But create employment at the rural level, strengthen Panchayats and create village assets. Since coming to power, what employment-generating schemes has the Narendra Modi government introduced? After promising to create 2 crore jobs a year, it is now taking away the livelihood rights of rural people, ” he charged.

For the last 19-20 years, the MGNREGA employment guarantee scheme has provided livelihood security in rural areas. The Narendra Modi government has taken away this guarantee, he charged.

A demand-driven scheme has been converted into a distribution-based scheme. Earlier, the Union government bore full responsibility. Now it no longer remains a statutory right and has been reduced to just another government scheme, he opined.

By bringing the VB- G RAM G Bill, the Narendra Modi government has curtailed three major constitutional rights: the right to livelihood has been taken away, the rights of Panchayats have been diluted, and financial burden has been imposed on states without seeking their consent, said Priyank.

Under MGNREGA, there was a legal right to employment. Under the new scheme, employment will be provided only if the Union government gives permission, he said.

“Section 5 of the Bill states that work must be undertaken based on the funds allocated by the Union government to states each financial year. Section 5(1) says that state governments will provide funds only in rural areas notified by the Union government, and only job card holders in those notified areas will be eligible for work. Earlier, any person with an MGNREGA job card could seek work anywhere. That right has now been taken away,” Priyank stated.

Under MGNREGA, work could be undertaken at any time during the 365 days of the year. However, under the VB- G RAM G Bill, Section 6(1) states that employment under the scheme will not be available for 60 days during periods of peak agricultural activity, he said.

Under the employment guarantee scheme, wages were revised every year. This provision has been removed in the new scheme. Earlier, works were undertaken through Panchayats. Now, decisions on work will not be taken by villagers, but by officials sitting in Delhi, he noted.

The scheme has been linked to the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, a portal that oversees central government projects worth over Rs 500 crore. Is it possible for farmers to upload details of work on their fields onto the PM Gati Shakti portal? Priyank asked.

“Earlier, MGNREGA was fully funded by the Union government. Now, a 60:40 funding pattern has been imposed, placing the burden on state governments, as mentioned in Section 22(1). Panchayats must first issue notifications, then comply with Union government standards, after which the state government must provide its 60 per cent share. Any additional expenditure will have to be borne by the state government,” he said.

“Under MGNREGA, rural assets could be created through gram sabhas, based on the needs of villagers and Panchayats. Over the last two-and-a-half years, 17 lakh village-level assets have been created, livelihoods have been provided to 80 lakh families, and Rs 21,144 crore has been spent. Due to changes introduced by the Union government, the scheme is now moving towards contractor-based works. Section 21(2) allows the use of contractors. The very concept of contractors did not exist under MGNREGA, ” he pointed out.

In addition, the Union government has violated the principles of federalism. The Centre wants only the labour, sweat, taxes, capacity and talent of Kannadigas. Kannadigas are expected to fulfil their dream of a “developed India”, while what they get in return is nothing, he charged.

The 16th Finance Commission has submitted its report to the Union government. Did the Centre consult states on the 60:40 funding pattern under the VB- G RAM G scheme? Was the Finance Commission informed? Priyank questioned.

If states are expected to contribute Rs 3,000-4,000 crore every year, was this communicated to the Finance Commission? By doing this, the Union government has violated Article 280 and also Article 258 of the Constitution, he said.

“With whom did the Centre discuss the 60:40 funding ratio? The Prime Minister dreams at night and brings a Bill in the morning. Are state governments expected to simply nod their heads to everything? This government is curtailing Panchayat rights, livelihood rights and the rights of state governments, and is functioning in a completely unconstitutional manner,” he charged.



