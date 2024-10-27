Two cadres of Tamil superstar Vijay’s TVK party killed in road accident

Chennai: Two cadres of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party floated by Tamil superstar Vijay, were killed when an SUV in which they were travelling overturned on Sunday in Sheik Hussainpet near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district.

Three others in the vehicle were seriously injured in the accident and admitted to Ulundurpet General Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Kalai and Srinivasan of Tiruchy, who were on the way to Vikravandi to attend the TVK party’s first public meeting.

Police said that when the SUV neared Sheik Hussainpet, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and dashed against the median.

A cadre of TVK died in a road accident at Teynampet in Chennai this morning when the two-wheeler in which he was travelling was hit by a moving truck. Another party cadre who was in the two-wheeler was seriously injured and admitted to a government hospital at Teynampet.

The traffic has come to a standstill in Vikravandi with vehicles lining up for 10 km up to Mundiyampakkam, on both sides of the Tiruchy-Chennai NH between Tindivanam and Villupuram.

While the Villupuram district police have put in place traffic diversions, a heavy flow of vehicles has thrown the arrangements out of gear.

The vehicles bound for the conference were allowed to pass through without toll collection.

Sixty workers fainted in the scorching heat of the venue. However, party leaders said that all arrangements for drinking water have been made in the ground.

Approximately 2,00,000 people were expected to attend the conference, prompting the Tamil Nadu Home Department to deploy 6,000 police officers for security.

North Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg will oversee security operations, supported by four DIGs, ten SPs, and additional personnel.

Anticipation is building near V Salai, close to Vikravandi, where Vijay was expected to outline his party’s agenda and policies during the conference. Reports suggest several film personalities and retired senior bureaucrats may join the newly formed TVK.

The 85-acre conference venue features a grand entrance modelled after Chennai’s historic Fort St. George, with an additional 207 acres set aside for parking.

Towering cutouts of iconic figures such as B. R. Ambedkar, Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, K. Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal, and the legendary kings of the Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, alongside a massive cutout of Vijay himself, add to the grandeur of the event.