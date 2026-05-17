Two-day TN BJP meet from May 19 to focus on revamp, Annamalai’s role comes back into focus

Coimbatore: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to initiate a major organisational reshuffle in Tamil Nadu following its disappointing performance in the 2026 Assembly elections, with party insiders indicating that former state President K. Annamalai could once again be entrusted with a significant role in the state unit.

Despite a marginal increase in its overall vote share, the BJP managed to secure only one seat in the 2026 Assembly elections, prompting discussions within the party on the need for structural changes aimed at strengthening grassroots outreach and rebuilding its political presence in the state.

According to party sources, a review of the election performance and future organisational strategy is expected to take centre stage during the BJP core committee meeting scheduled to be held in Coimbatore on May 19 and 20.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and is likely to include separate interactions with state-level leaders, district office-bearers, media teams and IT wing representatives.

Party functionaries indicated that changes may not be restricted to the state leadership alone, but could extend to district-level office-bearers and organisational committees as part of a broader restructuring exercise.

A senior party functionary said the leadership was considering a stronger focus on leaders capable of attracting young voters and women, while expanding the BJP’s organisational network at the grassroots level.

Within sections of the party, Annamalai is seen as a leader who continues to enjoy significant support among cadres and first-time voters.

Several BJP workers have also begun sharing social media posts urging the party leadership to bring Annamalai back to a key organisational position.

Party leaders point out that although he stepped back during certain phases of alliance discussions ahead of the Assembly polls, he actively participated in campaigning during the final stages, reportedly covering 95 constituencies and undertaking more than 40 helicopter campaign trips.

The BJP won four seats in the 2021 Assembly election after returning to the Assembly following a two-decade gap. In 2026, however, despite increasing its vote share from 2.62 per cent to 2.97 per cent, the party won only one seat out of the 27 constituencies it contested.

The emergence of Chief Minister Vijay and the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) significantly altered the political landscape, with several prominent BJP leaders suffering defeats, intensifying calls within the party for organisational reforms and renewed leadership strategies.