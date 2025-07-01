Two Injured in Early Morning Collision near Hejamady Toll Plaza

Padubidri: An early morning traffic incident near the Hejamady toll plaza has left two individuals injured after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a parked lorry. The accident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. today.

The injured are identified as Lokesh, 43, a resident of Kodikere, and Viraj, 29, a resident of Kulai. Preliminary reports indicate that the two men were returning from an event when the collision occurred.

According to reports from the scene, a lorry laden with timber was parked a short distance from the Hejamady toll gate. The driver of the car failed to observe the parked vehicle and collided with its rear. The force of the impact resulted in significant damage to the car.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene. Local residents and personnel from the Hejamady toll plaza collaborated in a rescue effort that lasted approximately one hour to extricate Viraj, who was trapped within the mangled wreckage of the car. Both Lokesh and Viraj were subsequently transported to the AJ Hospital in Mangalore for medical treatment. Medical personnel have indicated that their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Padubidri police have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are currently working to determine the factors that contributed to the collision.



