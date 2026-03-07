Two Inter-State Thieves Apprehended in Connection with Kaup House Burglary

Udupi: Kaup police have successfully apprehended two inter-state thieves in connection with a significant house burglary that occurred on January 30th at the residence of cooperative leader Divakar Shetty in Kaup. The theft that happened while Mr. Shetty was away in Mumbai involved gold ornaments, silver items, and cash, with a total value of the stolen property estimated at Rs 19.05 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Esakki Raja, 28, and Nambi Raja, 23, both residents of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

According to police reports, the burglary occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. at “Saiprema,” Mr. Shetty’s house located in Kothalkatte, Uliyaragoli village of Kaup taluk in the Udupi district. The perpetrators gained entry by forcibly breaking open the main door lock using a heavy weapon.

Once inside, the accused proceeded to steal silver articles from the prayer room and the master bedroom cupboard, along with approximately 30 grams of melted solid gold, a Rado company watch, and an undisclosed amount of cash. Following the incident, a formal case was registered at the Kaup Police Station.

In response to the crime, Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar initiated a comprehensive investigation. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Naik and S. Vijayaprasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Karkala subdivision. A dedicated detection team, led by Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali G, successfully apprehended Esakki Raja and Nambi Raja, identified as notorious interstate thieves.

Authorities are currently pursuing three additional suspects from Tamil Nadu, believed to be the primary masterminds behind the burglary. Efforts are also underway to recover the stolen property.

Police have indicated that both Esakki Raja and Nambi Raja have a history of criminal activity, with several cases registered against them in various police stations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The operation involved a collaborative effort from various law enforcement personnel, including Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali G, Kaup Police Sub-Inspectors Tejaswi T.I. and Shubhakara, staff members Mohammed Rafiq, Narayana, Mohana Chandra, Raghu, ASI Rajesh of Padubidri Police Station, Dayananda Prabhu and Anwar Ali of Shirva Police Station, Kaup Circle Office staff Sharanappa and Jeevan, jeep driver Jagadish, and CDR section staff Dinesh and Nithin.