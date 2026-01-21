Two killed in head-on collision in Australia’s Queensland

Sydney: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between two vehicles in the Australian state of Queensland, police said.

A statement from the Queensland Police Service (QPS) on Wednesday said that the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on a highway when they collided near the small town of Epsom, 790 km northwest of the state capital of Brisbane, around 10:10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The sole occupants of both vehicles, a 49-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were declared deceased at the scene.

The QPS said that the forensic crash unit is investigating the circumstances leading to the crash, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to official data, as of Sunday, there had been eight deaths in road crashes in Queensland so far in 2026, down from 16 at the same time in 2025.

Earlier on January 20, three people had died after two vehicles collided northwest of Brisbane in the Australian state of Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) had said that the two utility vehicles collided on a highway near the town of Kingaroy, 155 km northwest of Brisbane.

One of the vehicles caught fire after the collision and the male driver, who was the only occupant had died at the scene.

The 44-year-old female driver of the second car and a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger were also killed, police had said.

A second passenger in the same vehicle, a 13-year-old girl, was initially taken to a hospital in Kingaroy in a serious but stable condition before being airlifted to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

Police had closed the highway while investigations at the scene are underway and had called for anyone who was traveling in the area with information about the crash to come forward.