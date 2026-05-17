Two Killed, Several Injured in Collision Near Kollur

Kundapur: A tragic vehicular accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Dali, near Kollur, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries. The collision involved a jeep transporting tourists from Kodachadri and a fish transport vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Jyothi and Arya Anoop. The injured, identified as Arya, Ayan, Avani, Arjun, Mini, Abhay, Anoop, Jyothish, and the jeep driver, Devaraj, are currently receiving medical treatment at hospitals in Kundapur and Manipal. Medical personnel are closely monitoring their conditions.

Preliminary reports indicate the accident happened when the jeep, en route from Kodachadri toward Kollur with the tourists, collided with a fish transport vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, from Kollur toward Nagodi. Authorities confirmed that the deceased and injured parties are natives of Kerala.

In the immediate aftermath, Police Sub-Inspectors Vinay M. Korlahalli and Bhimashankar of the Kollur Police Station promptly arrived at the accident site. They also visited the hospitals where the injured were admitted to gather information and initiate a thorough investigation into the collision’s circumstances.

Law enforcement officials stated that the driver of the fish transport vehicle absconded from the scene after the accident. Efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend the individual for questioning.

A formal case has been registered at the Kollur Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation is being conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident.