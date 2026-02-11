Two toddlers killed as school bus runs over scooter in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two toddlers were killed after a school bus ran over them in Bengaluru’s Thanisandra locality on Wednesday, in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage after CCTV footage surfaced on social media.

The accident occurred near the police quarters area within the limits of the Hennur Traffic Police Station. The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4).

According to police, the children were travelling on a scooter with Naganagouda, a native of Yadgir and a constable in the City Armed Reserve (CAR). He was reportedly on his way to buy milk, accompanied by his daughter Varsha and his elder brother’s daughter Bhanu.

As it was school time, a private school bus was heading to pick up students. On noticing the bus approaching, Naganagouda stopped his scooter to allow it to pass. However, while taking a U-turn, the bus allegedly collided with the stationary two-wheeler. The impact caused the children to fall onto the road, and the rear wheel of the bus ran over them.

The injured children were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, but succumbed to severe injuries and excessive bleeding. Naganagouda sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus driver had earlier been involved in a minor collision with an autorickshaw and was allegedly driving in a rash and negligent manner. Police said he reportedly failed to notice the scooter stopped on the road and crashed into it.

“I was going to fetch milk and had travelled about 200 metres. After noticing the school bus approaching, I stopped my vehicle to allow it to pass. I thought the driver would see us. However, he took a turn towards my scooter and hit it. If he had slowed down and stopped the vehicle, our two children would have been alive,” Naganagouda said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), North Division, visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The Hennur traffic police have taken the school bus driver into custody and are questioning him. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The bodies of the two children have been sent to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Family members gathered at the hospital, and scenes of grief were witnessed as they mourned the loss of the children.



