Two youths with criminal background hacked to death in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In yet another chilling incident of gang-related violence, two young men with criminal records were brutally hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Maraimalai Nagar of Chengalpattu district.

The victims, identified as Vimal (22) and Jagan (24), were attacked by a gang of unidentified assailants in the Gandhi Nagar locality.

According to initial reports, Vimal and Jagan were sitting and chatting near their residence when a quarrel erupted between two rival groups.

The situation quickly escalated, and three masked men, armed with sharp weapons, launched a violent assault on the duo.

Vimal died on the spot due to multiple stab wounds, while Jagan, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

However, he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later during treatment.

Police sources said that both Vimal and Jagan had multiple criminal cases pending against them and were believed to be involved in local gang activities.

Investigators suspect that the double murder may be a result of ongoing turf wars or a revenge killing linked to past altercations.

The Maraimalai Nagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and have formed special teams to trace and apprehend the attackers. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined, and locals are being questioned to gather more information. This incident is part of a recent spike in violent crimes reported across Tamil Nadu.

On March 15, two history sheeters, Arun and Padappai Suresh, were hacked to death in Chengalpattu.

On May 3, a 28-year-old history-sheeter, Kaleeswaran was hacked to death in full public view in Madurai, while on April 28, another murder linked to gang rivalry rocked Vellore.

Law enforcement authorities are increasingly concerned about the rise in gang-related violence involving young offenders with prior criminal records. Senior police officials have called for stricter surveillance and intelligence gathering in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation of such crimes.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have demanded swift justice and stronger action against organised criminal networks operating in suburban pockets of Tamil Nadu.