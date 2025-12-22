UAE, French presidents vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Abu Dhabi: President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders, on Sunday, reviewed the historical and strategic partnership between their countries and explored ways to deepen cooperation in areas including economy and investment, culture, renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence and sustainability, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-owned Emirates News Agency.

France and the UAE maintain close defense ties, with the UAE being a major buyer of French military equipment, including fighter jets. Media reports have said Paris is considering deeper cooperation with Abu Dhabi on its future combat aircraft program, amid uncertainties over the project’s European partners.

During his visit to the UAE, Macron also met with French troops stationed in the country, where he announced that France had given final approval to replace its flagship aircraft carrier, the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle, as part of a long-term defense program, according to media reports.

Macron is making a working visit to the UAE to celebrate the end-of-year holidays with French forces deployed abroad and to hold talks with Emirati leaders on bilateral ties and regional stability.

In a social media post, the French president said his discussions with the UAE leader focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in support of stability in the Middle East.