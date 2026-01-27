Udupi Administration Prioritizes Tourist Safety Following Deputy Commissioner’s Directive

Manipal: In a move aimed at bolstering safety measures for visitors, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has underscored the critical importance of prioritizing tourist safety within the Udupi district. Speaking at a meeting held on Tuesday at the District Collector’s Office auditorium in Rajathadri, Manipal, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for comprehensive precautionary measures to prevent loss of life, particularly at the district’s popular beaches and tourist destinations.

Addressing officials, including Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abeer Gadyal, and Assistant Director of the Tourism Department Vindhya N.M., Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. focused specifically on the regulation and safety of tourist boats operating along the Udupi coastline. Recognizing the popularity of these vessels for sightseeing and recreational sea excursions, she mandated that all tourist boats operating within the district obtain prior authorization from a consortium of regulatory bodies, including the Port Department, Police, Coastal Security Force, local authorities, and the Tourism Department.

To ensure compliance and accountability, a strict timeline has been established. All tourist boat operators are required to submit the necessary documentation and register mandatorily with the Tourism Department, securing the required permissions within 45 days. The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that boats operating without the requisite permissions will be prohibited from operating. Furthermore, licensed boat operators are obligated to renew their licenses annually, ensuring ongoing adherence to safety standards and regulations.

A central tenet of the new safety protocols is the rigorous enforcement of passenger safety measures. Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. stressed that the mandatory wearing of life jackets on tourist boats must be treated with utmost seriousness. Before departure, every tourist must be provided with and required to wear a life jacket. To further promote compliance, pamphlets advocating the use of life jackets will be prominently displayed at beaches and other high-traffic tourist locations. A pre-recorded audio message will also be implemented on tourist boats, explicitly stating that the vessel will not commence its journey until all passengers are wearing life jackets.

Beyond the maritime domain, the Deputy Commissioner directed the installation of prominent warning and safety signboards at all tourist hotspots throughout the district. Recognizing the importance of education and training, she instructed officials to convene a meeting of tourist boat owners to reiterate licensing requirements. Further workshops are to be organized for boat owners and operators, focusing on safety protocols, insurance facilities, and best practices, with the aid of expert resource persons. The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized the need for well-trained lifeguards, equipped with comprehensive knowledge of rescue and life-saving techniques.

The measures announced by Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. represent a concerted effort by the Udupi administration to enhance tourist safety and ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all visitors to the district’s scenic coastline and attractions. The multi-pronged approach, encompassing stringent regulation, heightened awareness, and comprehensive training, aims to mitigate risks and safeguard lives, reaffirming Udupi’s commitment to responsible tourism.