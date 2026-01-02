Udupi: Biker dies after crashing into Udyavar Bridge

Udupi: A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle accident on National Highway 66 at Udyavar. The incident occurred early Friday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The deceased has been identified as Yuvaraj, a resident of Subrahmanya. According to preliminary reports, Yuvaraj was traveling from Mangaluru towards Udupi when the accident occurred. The motorcycle he was operating reportedly lost control, attributed to excessive speed and reckless driving, before colliding with the Udyavar bridge.

Authorities indicate that the impact of the collision resulted in Yuvaraj being ejected from the motorcycle, causing severe and fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local law enforcement responded swiftly to the incident and conducted a thorough inspection of the site. The deceased’s body was transported to the mortuary at Ajjarkad Hospital. The SDPI ambulance from Uchila assisted in the transport, with K.M. Siraj and Jalaluddin aiding in the process.

An investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the accident is currently underway.