Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Shares Christmas Joy with Journalists

Udupi: Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of the Udupi Diocese hosted a “Christmas Get-together” for media personnel of Udupi on Saturday, December 13th, at the Ave Maria Hall of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi. The event aimed to share the spirit and joy of Christmas with members of the press and foster goodwill during the festive season.

The gathering commenced with a welcome address by Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Udupi Diocese. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo then inaugurated the programme by cutting a traditional Christmas cake, alongside esteemed guests including Hariram Shanker, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udupi District; Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Udupi Diocese; Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC Bank; Suji Kurya, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association; Fr Denis D’Sa, and Michael Rodrigues, Media Coordinator for the Udupi Diocese.

SP Hariram Shanker, in his address, emphasised the importance of interfaith understanding in promoting peace within the community. He stated that comprehending the practices and cultures of all religions contributes to the dissemination of a message of peace throughout society.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of Christmas, SP Hariram Shankar described it as a festival celebrated by people of all communities. He asserted that the fundamental objective of all religions worldwide is to strengthen social unity. Religion, he noted, plays a crucial role in uniting society and influencing individuals in moral, social, and spiritual dimensions. He further added that every religion cultivates a sense of unity within society, and he urged everyone to collaborate in building a strong and unified India.

Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, presiding over the programme, reflected on the significance of Christmas, recalling the birth of Jesus Christ in a manger. He reminded attendees that Jesus Christ descended from his heavenly kingdom to restore humanity’s relationship with God, which had been fractured by sin. The Bishop reiterated Jesus’ message of peace and urged people to live according to those teachings, emphasising the blessedness of those who strive for peace on earth.

During the event, the Udupi Diocese felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, acknowledging their contribution to the field of journalism.

Anil Lobo, President of MCC Bank, and Suji Kurya, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, also conveyed their Christmas greetings to the assembled gathering.

Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, a senior priest of the Udupi Diocese, and Vice-Chancellor Rev. Steven D’Souza were also present at the event.

Following the addresses, Michael Rodrigues, the Media Coordinator for the Udupi Diocese, delivered the vote of thanks. Leslie Aroza served as the compere for the programme. The “Christmas Get-together” provided a platform for fostering camaraderie between the Udupi Diocese and the local media, reinforcing the message of peace, unity, and goodwill during the Christmas season.