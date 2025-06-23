Udupi Catholic Diocese Delegation Extends Support to Newly Appointed DC and SP

Udup: A delegation from the Udupi Catholic Diocese convened on Monday, June 23rd, to formally congratulate the newly appointed DC, Swaroopa T.K., and SP, Hariram Shankar, and to pledge their support to the district administration.

The delegation, led by Bishop Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo, conveyed greetings and blessings on behalf of the Christian community residing within the Udupi district. Bishop Lobo assured both the DC and SP of the community’s unwavering cooperation in maintaining law and order throughout the region. The Diocese emphasized its commitment to fostering a peaceful and harmonious environment in Udupi and offered its assistance in any initiatives aimed at achieving this goal.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar acknowledged the delegation’s assurances and affirmed the police department’s dedication to providing comprehensive support, within the bounds of the law, to address any concerns or challenges faced by the Christian community. He further appealed to the community to actively participate in upholding law and order, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

District Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., who recently assumed her responsibilities in the district, expressed her appreciation for the delegation’s visit and noted that she had already begun gathering information about the various organizations within the Christian community. DC Swaroopa assured the delegation that the district administration would respond swiftly and effectively to any requests for support or assistance. She also solicited the community’s cooperation in contributing to the overall development and progress of the Udupi district, highlighting the vital role of community involvement in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity.

The delegation from the Udupi Catholic Diocese included Religious Diocese Chancellor Rev. Fr. Steven D’Souza, Public Relations Officer Rev. Denis D’a, Prashanth Jathanna, State President of the Indian Christian Federation, and Director of the Christian Development Corporation. Their presence underscored the Diocese’s commitment to open communication and collaboration with the district administration, reinforcing the shared objective of serving the best interests of the Udupi community.