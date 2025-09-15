Udupi Celebrates Janmashtami with Traditional Pomp and Gaiety

Udupi: The Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor in Udupi on Sunday September 14. The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers, and devotees thronged to catch a glimpse of the presiding deity, Lord Sri Krishna.

Sri Sugunendara Theertha Swamiji and Shri Sushreendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math participated in the rituals, including ‘Laksha Tulsi Archana’ and ‘Mahapuja’. The Swamijis performed the ‘Arghya Pradana’ at midnight, followed by a special puja.

The celebrations featured various cultural events, including the traditional Tiger dance ‘Hulivesha’ and other performances. Children dressed as Lord Krishna added to the festive atmosphere. Devotees chanted “mantras” and sang “bhajans” throughout the day. A bevy of little Krishnas were seen savouring butter and ice cream while parents were trying hard to make their children look better.

The ‘Krishna Leelotsava’ will be celebrated on September 15, featuring events like ‘Anna Santharpane’, ‘Mosaru Kudike’, and a procession of the clay idol Lord Krishna in a golden chariot. The idol will be immersed in Madhwa Sarovara at 4 pm.