Udupi City Decked-up to Welcome PM Modi on Nov 28, Police Security Tightened

Udupi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, on November 28, the district police have made extensive security arrangements, deploying over 2,000 personnel for bandobast duties. The security deployment includes 9 SPs, 1 Additional SP, 27 Deputy SPs, 49 Inspectors, 127 PSI personnel, 232 ASIs, and 1,917 constables.

The SPG team, along with district officials, conducted security inspections at the Sri Krishna Math parking area, helipad, and Prime Minister’s routes, including Car Street (Ratha Beedi) and temple premises. A high-level meeting reviewed security measures, and the Dog Squad and Bomb Detection Squad checked the routes.

The city is decorated with saffron flags and cut-outs of the Prime Minister. Barricades are being erected as part of security arrangements. Devotees’ entry to Sri Krishna Math will be restricted from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on November 28 due to the Prime Minister’s visit.



