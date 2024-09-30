Deanery-Level Migrants Convention Held on World Day of Migrants/Refugees

Karkala: On September 29, 2024, the Commission for Migrants, St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, organized a Deanery-level Migrants Convention to commemorate World Day of Migrants/Refugees.

The convention began with an icebreaker session at 9:45 AM, followed by a prayer song by YCS members. The formal stage program commenced with Rev. Fr. Larry Franklin Pinto, Asst. Parish Priest, St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, as the presiding officer. Other dignitaries present included Rev. Fr. Steevan D’Souza (Allahabad Diocese), Mr. Elroy Joy Crasto (Coordinator, Migrant Commission, Udupi Diocese), Mr. Santosh D’Silva (Vice President, Parish Council), and Mr. Richard Pinto (Coordinator, Migrants Commission, Attur).

Rev. Fr. Steevan Dsouza delivered a keynote address on faith and the impact of Jesus Christ on migrants’ lives. Mr. Elroy Joy Crasto highlighted migrants’ rights and addressed critical issues such as financial management and substance abuse. Mr Santosh D’Silva also shared his insights.

Deacon Valesh Aranha SVD compered the program. An open forum followed, allowing migrant workers to share their experiences, problems, and life conditions.

The YCS members conducted creative games and action songs, making the program engaging and memorable. Prizes were awarded to winners, and mementos distributed to participants, sponsored by a well-wisher.

The convention culminated in a Holy Eucharistic celebration at noon, presided over by Rev. Fr. Melwyn Sequeira SVD, Rev. Fr. Denis Dsouza (Deanery Director, Commission for Migrants), and Rev. Fr. Larry Pinto.

Rev. Fr. Larry Pinto expressed gratitude to all contributors, making the program a grand success. The event concluded with a sumptuous lunch for approximately 73 migrant workers who benefited from the convention.