Udupi Congress Leader Accuses MLA of Spreading False Information on Ration Card Cancellations

Udupi: Ramesh Kanchan, President of the Udupi Block Congress Committee, has issued a strong rebuke to local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Yashpal Suvarna, accusing him of deliberately misleading the public regarding the contentious issue of ration card cancellations. Kanchan alleges that instead of providing accurate information to his constituents, Suvarna is disseminating false claims suggesting that the state government is unilaterally canceling Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards.

Kanchan clarified that the directive to cancel ineligible ration cards originates from the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to Kanchan, the central government identified approximately 7.76 lakh suspicious ration cards throughout Karnataka and instructed the state government to cancel those deemed ineligible. He stated that the Centre has mandated the cancellation of 5.80 lakh ineligible BPL cards by September 30th.

“This decision is inherently anti-poor,” Kanchan asserted. He elaborated on the criteria established by the central government for BPL card eligibility, stating that individuals with an annual family income exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh, income-tax payers, company directors, owners of four-wheeled vehicles, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) holders with a turnover surpassing Rs 25 lakh are deemed ineligible for BPL cards. Kanchan cited a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) report indicating that Karnataka has 5.80 lakh beneficiaries falling under these categories, while the state’s Family ID software has identified over 10.09 lakh such cases.

Kanchan further accused the central government of repeatedly deceiving the people of Karnataka. He stated, “Earlier, BJP leaders falsely accused the state government of canceling BPL cards to create confusion. However, the truth has now emerged – it is the central government that has ordered these cancellations.”

Kanchan urged BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka to actively advocate for the interests of their constituents, rather than remaining silent on the issue. He challenged MLA Suvarna to cease “lying that BPL cards are being cancelled to fund guarantee schemes” and instead collaborate with other MLAs and MPs from the district to oppose the central government’s directive.

“If the MLA truly cares for the poor and the middle class, he should demand that the Central BJP government withdraw this decision,” Kanchan stated. He warned that the Congress party would intensify its protests against what he termed an “anti-poor policy” if the central government did not reconsider its decision. Kanchan issued this statement in a formal media release.