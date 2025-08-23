Udupi Court Grants Conditional Bail to Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi

Udupi: The Udupi court has granted conditional bail to Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, a prominent activist known for his involvement in the Saujanya case. Thimarodi was recently apprehended by law enforcement officials following accusations of making disparaging remarks against B.L. Santosh, the National General Secretary (Organization) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thimarodi was presented before the Udupi court at 4:00 PM today, following a three-hour period of police custody. Judge Nagesh N.A. presided over the proceedings. Advocate Vijaya Vasu Pujari, representing the accused, and the assistant government prosecutor presented their respective arguments before the court.

After careful consideration of the arguments put forth by both parties, Judge Nagesh N.A. ordered the conditional release of Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi. The specific conditions of the bail were not immediately disclosed. Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi was present in court during the hearing.

The arrest and subsequent bail hearing have attracted significant attention in the region, given Thimarodi’s profile as an activist and the sensitivity of the allegations involving a high-ranking BJP official. Further details regarding the case and the specific conditions of Thimarodi’s bail are expected to emerge in the coming days as the legal proceedings continue.