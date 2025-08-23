Open Selection Trials for Senior Women’s Cricket Teams Scheduled for September 8, 2025

Bangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is pleased to announce open selection trials to identify and form three to four teams for participation in the upcoming selection matches (Senior Women). These matches are scheduled to take place during the second or third week of September 2025 in Bangalore.

The selection trials will be held on Sunday, September 8th, 2025, commencing promptly at 9:00 AM at the KSCA-B ground. All interested female cricketers are invited to participate and demonstrate their skills.

Participants are required to inform their respective zonal convenor or zonal office of their intention to participate in the trials. Furthermore, all attendees must report to the designated venue at 8:00 AM on the specified date. Participants should be dressed in appropriate cricketing attire and must bring a photocopy of their date of birth certificate for verification purposes.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for participation in the selection trials, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Girls must have been born on or before August 31, 2006.

Girls below the age of 19 years are strictly prohibited from attending the selection trials.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association encourages all eligible and aspiring female cricketers to seize this opportunity to showcase their talent and potentially represent the organization in the selection matches.