Udupi DC Swaroopa T.K. Vows Strict Action Against Illegal Sand Mining

Udupi: In her first official address to the press following her assumption of office on Thursday, the newly appointed DC of Udupi, Swaroopa T.K., asserted her commitment to curbing illegal sand mining activities within the district. Emphasizing the legal ramifications associated with such illicit practices, she declared that stringent measures would be enforced to address the issue.

DC Swaroopa T.K., a member of the 2012 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), brings a diverse academic and professional background to her new role. Introducing herself to the media, she stated, “I hail from Bangalore and hold an M.Tech degree in Textile Engineering from IIT Delhi. I entered the IAS through the lateral entry quota, having previously served in other departments.”

Prior to her appointment in Udupi, DC Swaroopa T.K. was stationed at the headquarters of the Industries Department. Acknowledging the multifaceted challenges inherent in the role of DC, she expressed confidence in her ability to deliver effective governance, stating, “The role of DC is undeniably challenging. However, leveraging my experience and fostering collaboration with the media and the public, I am confident that we can achieve good governance in Udupi.”

The newly appointed DC conveyed her proactive approach to understanding the intricacies of the district. “Having recently assumed office, I am actively gathering information about the district. My actions will be governed by the rule of law. I am prepared to serve diligently throughout Karnataka and aspire to visit every corner of the state,” she affirmed.

DC Swaroopa T.K. expressed gratitude to her predecessor, Dr. Vidya Kumari, for the guidance provided during the transition. “I intend to build upon the proactive measures already initiated by Dr. Kumari,” she assured. Furthermore, she acknowledged the public’s concerns regarding leave declarations during the monsoon season, noting the influx of messages received upon her appointment. “Shortly after my appointment, I began receiving messages on social media pertaining to holidays due to heavy rainfall,” she stated. She also expressed her readiness to assess areas impacted by the inclement weather, adding, “From an observational standpoint, I am prepared to visit areas affected by the rain.” Addressing challenges within the Health Department, she noted, “The Health Department is grappling with significant issues, and the government must give due consideration to the salaries paid to private staff.”

Addressing environmental concerns, DC Swaroopa T.K. highlighted the significance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “Many private entrepreneurs have engaged in CSR activities aimed at environmental conservation. This region is an ecologically sensitive zone, and unlike other areas, industrial activities cannot be conducted without careful consideration,” she emphasized.

DC Swaroopa T.K. also addressed the role of social media in promoting accountability. “Videos that expose shortcomings in public services often circulate widely, and while they may be critical, they provide valuable insights for identifying and rectifying problems,” she observed.

In closing, DC Swaroopa T.K. reiterated her unwavering commitment to establishing a transparent and effective administration within the Udupi district.



