Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. Emphasizes Prevention of Drug Abuse Among Youth

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued a strong statement emphasizing the critical need to protect young people from the dangers of drug abuse. Speaking at the District-Level Coordination Committee meeting of NCORD, held at the DC office auditorium, Rajathadri, Manipal, she asserted that “Drug consumption destroys the future of young people. Youth who have fallen into addiction must be helped to recover and lead a disciplined life.”

The Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over the increasing vulnerability of youth to drug addiction, leading to educational setbacks and detrimental health consequences. In response, she called for an intensified effort to conduct awareness programs within educational institutions. These programs are intended to educate students about the harmful effects of drug use and to foster a culture of prevention.

Swaroopa T.K. directed officials to ensure stringent monitoring of medical stores across the district, mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in all such establishments. She also urged officials within the Postal Department to maintain heightened vigilance over parcels and couriers arriving from abroad, with instructions to immediately alert city police upon the discovery of any suspicious packages.

Recognizing the significant number of organized and unorganized workers in the district, totaling 80,669 registered individuals, the Deputy Commissioner advocated for collaborative awareness programs and workshops involving the health and police departments. These initiatives are designed to educate workers about the risks and consequences associated with drug abuse.

Addressing the influx of migrant laborers from North India via train, she instructed the railway police to conduct thorough checks on individuals suspected of transporting drugs. Furthermore, the Social Welfare Department, in coordination with the CEN police, has been tasked with organizing targeted awareness programs for hostel students, focusing on the detrimental effects of drug consumption. The Deputy Commissioner also prioritized the regular inspection of ready-to-eat food products, with samples to be sent for laboratory testing to ensure public safety.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar highlighted the implementation of a QR code system designed to facilitate anonymous reporting of drug-related activities. This system, already introduced, allows individuals to confidentially report instances of drug consumption or trafficking by scanning the code displayed in educational institutions, hostels, and public places. Shankar emphasized the positive response received thus far and called for broader promotion of the initiative, particularly within educational settings.

The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including DFO Ganapati, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, and various district-level enforcement officers, underscoring the collaborative effort to combat drug abuse in the Udupi district.