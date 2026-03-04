Udupi Diocese Calls for Special Prayers and Fasting for Peace in the Middle East

Udupi: In response to rising tensions in the Middle East, especially those involving Iran and neighboring countries, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Udupi, led by Apostolic Administrator Gerald Isaac Lobo, has called its faithful to action. This initiative supports the Bishops’ Conference’s nationwide appeal for Christians to pray earnestly for peace in the region.

Fr Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer for the Diocese, expressed deep concern about the widespread human suffering caused by war and instability. In a press release, he highlighted the global impact of these conflicts and the particular vulnerability of Indian citizens living and working in the Middle East. Many of these individuals support families in India and contribute significantly to both the Church and the nation. The Diocese urges the faithful to pray for their safety, security, and well-being, entrusting them to God’s care during this uncertain time.

A series of initiatives has been announced to encourage widespread participation in this plea for peace. Firstly, Sunday, March 8, 2026, is designated as a “Day of Prayer for Peace.” On this day, special prayers for peace in the Middle East will be incorporated into the Holy Mass celebrations in all parishes and institutions within the Diocese. Additionally, parishes are encouraged to include appropriate intentions in the Prayer of the Faithful, specifically invoking an end to violence, the protection of innocent lives, and the cultivation of wisdom and restraint among global leaders.

Beyond the designated Day of Prayer, the Diocese is encouraging the continuous recitation of the Holy Rosary from March 8 to March 14. This week-long devotion is to be dedicated exclusively to the intention of peace in the Middle East. Further intensifying the spiritual focus, Friday, March 13, has been designated as a Day of Fasting and Prayer. All members of the Diocese are invited to offer personal sacrifices on this day, uniting their penance with prayers for world peace and the safety of those directly affected by violence and conflict.

The press release concluded with a call for unity, urging the faithful to engage in prayer, penance, and acts of solidarity. Through these collective efforts, the Diocese seeks to humbly implore Almighty God to transform hatred into reconciliation, to quell hostilities, and to foster the flourishing of peace in all lands. The Diocese of Udupi stands in unwavering prayer and support for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.